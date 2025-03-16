Royce & Associates LP Has $108.41 Million Holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,470,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,891 shares during the period. Enovis accounts for approximately 1.0% of Royce & Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Enovis were worth $108,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENOV. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Enovis by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,782,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,181,000 after acquiring an additional 157,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Enovis by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,913,000 after purchasing an additional 68,190 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 9.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 921,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,678,000 after buying an additional 80,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Enovis by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 665,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,218,000 after buying an additional 174,116 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovis Stock Performance

Enovis stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Enovis Co. has a twelve month low of $35.14 and a twelve month high of $62.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.73. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 2.05.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $560.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.14 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Enovis from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

