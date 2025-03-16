AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of £113.89 ($147.32) and traded as high as £120.20 ($155.48). AstraZeneca shares last traded at £119.94 ($155.14), with a volume of 1,437,588 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.81) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,542.80 ($97.57).
AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas – Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.
