SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.52 and traded as high as $1.36. SPI Energy shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 44,409,278 shares traded.

SPI Energy Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPI Energy stock. Group One Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Free Report) by 1,722.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,348 shares during the period. Group One Trading LLC owned approximately 0.39% of SPI Energy worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.

