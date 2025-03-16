Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Has $551,000 Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.85 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.59.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

