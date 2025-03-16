Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Up 90.2% in February

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 90.2% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Jerash Holdings (US)

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jerash Holdings (US) Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JRSH opened at $3.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 million, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30. Jerash Holdings has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $4.17.

Jerash Holdings (US) Dividend Announcement

About Jerash Holdings (US)

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -64.52%.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.

