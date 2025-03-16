Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 55.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 58,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,903,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,359,000 after acquiring an additional 222,398 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

VGK stock opened at $72.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.77. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $73.40.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.