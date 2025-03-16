Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.64 ($0.01), with a volume of 6176321 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

Europa Oil & Gas Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of £6.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.86.

Get Europa Oil & Gas alerts:

Insider Activity at Europa Oil & Gas

In other Europa Oil & Gas news, insider Will Holland bought 623,153 shares of Europa Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £6,231.53 ($8,060.44). Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

About Europa Oil & Gas

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (AIM: EOG) has a diversified portfolio of multi-stage hydrocarbon assets which includes production, development and exploration interests, in countries that are politically stable, have transparent licensing processes, and offer attractive terms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Europa Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Europa Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.