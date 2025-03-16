Best Airline Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 16th

Delta Air Lines, American Airlines Group, RTX, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Zscaler, and Expedia Group are the seven Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate in the air travel and transportation industry. Investors hold these stocks as a way to gain exposure to the performance and profitability of airlines, which are influenced by factors such as fuel prices, economic cycles, and regulatory changes. Due to the cyclical nature of the travel industry, the value of airline stocks can fluctuate significantly based on global events and market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Delta Air Lines stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,653,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,720,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.96. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $69.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAL

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.87. 66,430,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,213,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $19.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAL

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.00. 5,379,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,408,411. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.16. RTX has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $135.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $173.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

NASDAQ:UAL traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.67. 7,530,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,638,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UAL

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

NYSE:LUV traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.74. 16,199,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,957,870. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $36.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LUV

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $8.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.81. 1,581,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,690. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $153.45 and a 12-month high of $217.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of -791.24 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZS

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,879,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.82. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $207.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.92 and a 200 day moving average of $171.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Featured Stories