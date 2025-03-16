Short Interest in The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Decreases By 28.6%

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the February 13th total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

The OLB Group Price Performance

NASDAQ OLB traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,809. The OLB Group has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87.

Get The OLB Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The OLB Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The OLB Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.82% of The OLB Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The OLB Group

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The OLB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The OLB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.