Best Canadian Stocks To Follow Today – March 16th

CSX, Canadian Natural Resources, and Raymond James are the three Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks represent shares of ownership in companies that are based in Canada, traded primarily on exchanges like the Toronto Stock Exchange. They offer investors the opportunity to earn returns through capital gains and dividends, reflecting the performance of the Canadian economy and its industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.01. 16,381,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,703,092. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $38.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.49. The company has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

NYSE CNQ traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $29.40. 11,100,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,022,662. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average of $32.43. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Raymond James (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

RJF stock traded up $2.83 on Friday, reaching $142.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,018. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $104.24 and a 52 week high of $174.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.64.

