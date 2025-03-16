Manufacturing Stocks To Consider – March 16th

D-Wave Quantum, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Salesforce, Exxon Mobil, ServiceNow, Oracle, and GE Vernova are the seven Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares of companies that primarily engage in the production, processing, or assembly of goods. These stocks are often sensitive to economic cycles, as their performance typically reflects changes in industrial demand, production capacity, and overall economic activity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of NYSE:QBTS traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,099,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,104,618. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.12. D-Wave Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

TSM traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.16. 11,425,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,058,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $125.78 and a one year high of $226.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.86.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $8.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $279.76. 6,974,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,135,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.01. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.98. The stock had a trading volume of 15,879,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,865,057. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.65. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $103.67 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $34.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $845.75. 1,852,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,617. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $992.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $984.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $149.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,323,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,233,402. The stock has a market cap of $417.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.80 and its 200 day moving average is $169.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $198.31.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GE Vernova stock traded up $13.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $313.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,403,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,105. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $355.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.51. The firm has a market cap of $86.57 billion and a PE ratio of 56.43. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $119.00 and a 52 week high of $447.50.

