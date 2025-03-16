Best Defense Stocks To Consider – March 16th

Citigroup, Boeing, RTX, Northrop Grumman, General Electric, Cadence Design Systems, and Analog Devices are the seven Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares in companies that produce or supply products and services for military and defense purposes, such as aircraft, missiles, and cybersecurity technologies. These stocks are often considered when evaluating investments in sectors less likely to be affected by economic downturns, as demand for defense and security solutions tends to remain steady in times of geopolitical instability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Citigroup stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.84. The stock had a trading volume of 12,719,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,309,779. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.63 and its 200 day moving average is $69.94. Citigroup has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Boeing stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,209,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,621,755. Boeing has a 52-week low of $137.03 and a 52-week high of $196.95. The firm has a market cap of $121.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.23 and a 200 day moving average of $163.62.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,379,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,408,411. The firm has a market cap of $173.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.33 and a 200 day moving average of $122.16. RTX has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $135.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Northrop Grumman (NOC)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $4.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $486.10. 1,402,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.37. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $418.60 and a 12-month high of $555.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $4.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.39. 3,261,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,304,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.91. General Electric has a 12-month low of $131.91 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $5.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.43. 2,271,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 64.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.22. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $230.09 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.75. 2,613,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,906,637. Analog Devices has a one year low of $182.57 and a one year high of $247.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $103.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

