Short Interest in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Declines By 28.2%

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the February 13th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evans Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVBN traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.01. The stock had a trading volume of 15,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,612. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.44. Evans Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $46.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $5,599,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 6.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 30.3% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 46,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 47.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $556,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

