Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Update

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the February 13th total of 158,900 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brenmiller Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNRG opened at $1.23 on Friday. Brenmiller Energy has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12.

About Brenmiller Energy

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

