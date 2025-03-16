Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Update

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the February 13th total of 158,900 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Brenmiller Energy Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BNRG opened at $1.23 on Friday. Brenmiller Energy has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12.
About Brenmiller Energy
