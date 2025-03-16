Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$48.86.
A number of research firms have weighed in on EMP.A. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Empire from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Empire from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on Empire from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on Empire from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Empire from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 15th.
View Our Latest Report on Empire
Insider Activity at Empire
Empire Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of TSE EMP.A opened at C$43.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.51. Empire has a 12-month low of C$31.45 and a 12-month high of C$46.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.80.
Empire Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.20%.
About Empire
Empire Co Ltd key businesses are food retailing, investments, and other operations. The food retailing division operates through Empire’s subsidiary Sobeys and represents nearly all of the company’s income. This segment owns, affiliates, or franchises more than 1,500 stores in 10 provinces, under retail banners including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Lawton’s Drug Stores, and multiple retail fuel locations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Empire
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.