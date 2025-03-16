HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in February

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HBBHF opened at $75.25 on Friday. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $134.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.32.
