British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Down 25.5% in February

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 190,500 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the February 13th total of 255,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 76.2 days.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BTAFF stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $43.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average is $37.21.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

