BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Short Interest Update

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 902,600 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the February 13th total of 1,517,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BYD Price Performance

BYDDF stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.61. BYD has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.31.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

