BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Short Interest Update

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 902,600 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the February 13th total of 1,517,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
BYD Price Performance
BYDDF stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.61. BYD has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.31.
BYD Company Profile
