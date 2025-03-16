Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA) Insider Buys £11,040 in Stock

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Free Report) insider Colleen McHugh bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.57) per share, with a total value of £11,040 ($14,280.17).

Ruffer Investment Price Performance

RICA stock opened at GBX 278 ($3.60) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 275.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 274.11. The company has a market capitalization of £894.53 million, a P/E ratio of 101.12 and a beta of 0.25. Ruffer Investment Company Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 261.50 ($3.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 289.50 ($3.74).

Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Ruffer Investment had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 51.94%.

Ruffer Investment Company Profile

Ruffer Investment Company Limited has a simple aim – consistent positive returns, regardless of how the financial markets perform.

We try not to lose money in any 12 month period, and to grow the value of our investors’ wealth over the long haul.

If we can do this, we should outpace inflation, protecting and increasing the real value of our investors’ income and capital.

The specific investment objective of the Company is to produce a positive total return greater than twice Bank of England Bank Rate.

