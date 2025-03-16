Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW) Insider Acquires £83,200 in Stock

Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Free Report) insider John Chambers bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 208 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £83,200 ($107,618.68).

Helios Underwriting Stock Down 1.0 %

HUW stock opened at GBX 205.88 ($2.66) on Friday. Helios Underwriting plc has a twelve month low of GBX 150 ($1.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 279.75 ($3.62). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35. The firm has a market cap of £147.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 217.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 207.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Helios Underwriting from GBX 201 ($2.60) to GBX 239 ($3.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

About Helios Underwriting

Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

