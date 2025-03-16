Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co., Ltd’s (NASDAQ:HCAI) Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow

Huachen AI Parking Management Technology’s (NASDAQ:HCAI – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, March 17th. Huachen AI Parking Management Technology had issued 1,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Huachen AI Parking Management Technology’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Price Performance

Shares of HCAI opened at $8.40 on Friday. Huachen AI Parking Management Technology has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $8.80.

Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Company Profile

Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides smart parking solutions and equipment structural parts. The company products include structural parts, garage structural parts, materials such as customized steel and load bearing steel plates for cubic parking equipment, railroad accessories and other products.

