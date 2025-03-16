Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,355 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $45.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

About Brookfield Infrastructure

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 119.44%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.