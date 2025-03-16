Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 448,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $59,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 73.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Illumina by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,516 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 515 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Illumina by 7.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,978 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Illumina from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.90.

ILMN stock opened at $85.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.52 and a 200 day moving average of $129.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.18 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

