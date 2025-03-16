Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Holdings Decreased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 68.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,096 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $8,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $109.00 to $97.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.95.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:FMX opened at $99.04 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $131.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.73 and a 200-day moving average of $92.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $9.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.67 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Equities analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.9201 dividend. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is 11.03%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Articles

