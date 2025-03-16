Insider Buying: TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) CFO Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) CFO Carl Schweihs acquired 2,500 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $13,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,517.75. This trade represents a 1.50 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Carl Schweihs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Carl Schweihs bought 10,000 shares of TrueBlue stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00.

TrueBlue Trading Up 7.1 %

TrueBlue stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueBlue

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $385.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.04 million. TrueBlue had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 99,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 16,769 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 21,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in TrueBlue by 262.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 561,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 406,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 341,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 106,736 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised TrueBlue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

