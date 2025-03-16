United Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

United Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 863,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,317,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of United Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 10.6 %

DFIC opened at $28.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.05. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $28.53.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

