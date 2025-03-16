Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (CVE:DSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 4087 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Destiny Media Technologies Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.39 million, a P/E ratio of -172.69 and a beta of 0.95.

About Destiny Media Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, an online platform that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from record labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the content; Play MPE CASTER; Play MPE Quickshare provides a distribution tool for Play MPE customers to promote music; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through cloud-based player and mobile apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.