Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 347 ($4.49) and last traded at GBX 362 ($4.68), with a volume of 3913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360 ($4.66).

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £107.55 million, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 380.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 436.09.

Get Eagle Eye Solutions Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lucy Sharman-Munday bought 13,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.66) per share, for a total transaction of £49,748.40 ($64,349.24). 37.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eagle Eye Solutions Group

Eagle Eye is a leading SaaS technology company transforming marketing by creating digital connections that enable personalised performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions and gift services.

Eagle Eye AIR enables the secure issuance and redemption of digital offers and rewards at scale, across multiple channels, enabling a single customer view.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.