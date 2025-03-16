Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 616 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. City State Bank boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.16.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $40.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average is $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.46%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

