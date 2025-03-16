iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $104.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.05. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $94.05 and a 1 year high of $115.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.28.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

