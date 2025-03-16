Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 544 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cencora in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total transaction of $520,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,249.24. This trade represents a 9.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,022,850. This trade represents a 8.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,382,462. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Price Performance

Cencora stock opened at $258.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.13. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $263.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on COR. Mizuho began coverage on Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cencora

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.