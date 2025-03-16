Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $87.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $81.14 and a one year high of $105.47.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.