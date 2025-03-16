Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Boosted by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 760,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,782 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $54,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.43 and its 200 day moving average is $73.17. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

