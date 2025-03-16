Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Short Interest Down 52.9% in February

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the February 13th total of 25,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 158,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Price Performance
OIA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.00. 97,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,619. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.37. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $6.99.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0291 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust
About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.