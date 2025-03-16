Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Short Interest Down 52.9% in February

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the February 13th total of 25,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 158,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Price Performance

OIA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.00. 97,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,619. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.37. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $6.99.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0291 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OIA. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

