Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Short Interest Update

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,281,300 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the February 13th total of 4,471,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Sinopharm Group Price Performance

Sinopharm Group stock remained flat at $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33. Sinopharm Group has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $2.94.

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

