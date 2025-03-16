Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Short Interest Update

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,281,300 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the February 13th total of 4,471,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Sinopharm Group Price Performance
Sinopharm Group stock remained flat at $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33. Sinopharm Group has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $2.94.
About Sinopharm Group
