Rectitude Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RECT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Rectitude Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RECT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the February 13th total of 7,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Rectitude Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RECT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 34,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,878. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58. Rectitude has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $7.68.
About Rectitude
