Rectitude Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RECT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Rectitude Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RECT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the February 13th total of 7,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Rectitude Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RECT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 34,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,878. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58. Rectitude has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $7.68.

About Rectitude

Rectitude Holdings Ltd is principally involved in the provision of safety equipment, encompassing essential items such as personal protective clothing, gloves, safety footwear, personal fall arrest systems, portable fire extinguishers and traffic products. The Company also offers auxiliary products such as industrial hardware tools and electrical hardware required for construction sites.

