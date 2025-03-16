SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Short Interest Update

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the February 13th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 257.0 days.
SBM Offshore Stock Performance
SBM Offshore stock remained flat at $21.66 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 369. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43. SBM Offshore has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $21.66.
About SBM Offshore
