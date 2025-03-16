SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Short Interest Update

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the February 13th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 257.0 days.

SBM Offshore Stock Performance

SBM Offshore stock remained flat at $21.66 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 369. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43. SBM Offshore has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $21.66.

About SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg floaters, turret mooring systems, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

