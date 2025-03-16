International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Short Interest Down 25.4% in February

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 865,100 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the February 13th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in International Bancshares by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 163,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 42,436 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in International Bancshares by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 81,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 44,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $353,000. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of IBOC traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,325. International Bancshares has a one year low of $51.80 and a one year high of $76.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.88.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 38.65%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

