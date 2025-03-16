Large Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 16th

NVIDIA, Tesla, Invesco QQQ, Apple, Palantir Technologies, Microsoft, and Amazon.com are the seven Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks refer to shares of companies with large market capitalizations, typically valued at $10 billion or more. These companies are usually well-established, financially stable, and influential in their industries, often offering steady dividends and lower volatility compared to smaller firms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $6.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,579,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,405,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $9.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,883,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,788,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $804.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $351.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.51. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ traded up $11.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $479.66. 43,464,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,911,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $514.89 and its 200 day moving average is $503.85. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $540.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $3.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.49. 60,053,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,051,619. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.52 and its 200 day moving average is $233.77. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $164.08 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR traded up $6.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.24. 113,647,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,830,501. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.83 and its 200 day moving average is $65.22. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of MSFT traded up $9.79 on Friday, reaching $388.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,927,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,347,061. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $376.91 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $412.43 and a 200-day moving average of $420.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of AMZN traded up $4.06 on Friday, reaching $197.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,031,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,176,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.65 and a 200-day moving average of $207.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Read More