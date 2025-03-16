QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG) Short Interest Update

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the February 13th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

QuantaSing Group Stock Performance

Shares of QSG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 66,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,339. QuantaSing Group has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.36.

Get QuantaSing Group alerts:

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. QuantaSing Group had a return on equity of 88.29% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $99.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that QuantaSing Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantaSing Group

About QuantaSing Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSG. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantaSing Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in QuantaSing Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QuantaSing Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in QuantaSing Group by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,272 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuantaSing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantaSing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.