QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG) Short Interest Update

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the February 13th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
QuantaSing Group Stock Performance
Shares of QSG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 66,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,339. QuantaSing Group has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.36.
QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. QuantaSing Group had a return on equity of 88.29% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $99.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that QuantaSing Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantaSing Group
About QuantaSing Group
QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers.
Featured Articles
