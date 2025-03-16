Short Interest in Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDAW) Declines By 50.4%

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the February 13th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Iveda Solutions Stock Performance
IVDAW traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,964. Iveda Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.
Iveda Solutions Company Profile
