Short Interest in Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDAW) Declines By 50.4%

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the February 13th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Iveda Solutions Stock Performance

IVDAW traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,964. Iveda Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications. It also provides Cerebro IoT Platform, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices, and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution utilizing in Cerebro IoT platform, and IvedaXpress, a system for pre-existing IP cameras and AI analytics for servers and IT department.

