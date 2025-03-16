Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Short Interest Update

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the February 13th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.0 days.
Meliá Hotels International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SMIZF remained flat at $7.25 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.14. Meliá Hotels International has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $8.54.
Meliá Hotels International Company Profile
