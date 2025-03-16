Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Short Interest Update

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the February 13th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.0 days.

Meliá Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SMIZF remained flat at $7.25 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.14. Meliá Hotels International has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $8.54.

Meliá Hotels International Company Profile

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. It operates through Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Other Business Linked to Hotel Management, Real Estate, and Vacation Club segments. The company operates hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, ZEL, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO.

