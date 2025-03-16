Short Interest in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Declines By 32.1%

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the February 13th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $18.57. 4,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,879. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.68.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

