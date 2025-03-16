Short Interest in Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK) Decreases By 32.6%

Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 121,000 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the February 13th total of 179,600 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF Price Performance

Shares of SARK stock traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.99. The stock had a trading volume of 334,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,438. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.49. Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $132.54.

Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $6.5153 dividend. This is an increase from Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF’s previous dividend of $3.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF Company Profile

The AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (SARK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks to achieve -1x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

