Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $468.56.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE KNSL opened at $455.32 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.12 and a 1-year high of $536.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.29.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.32 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 28.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.