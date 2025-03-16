Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Short Interest Down 49.0% in February

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the February 13th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LBSR traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. 47,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,392. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14.

About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona and the Southwest of the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements.

