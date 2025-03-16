Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Short Interest Down 49.0% in February

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the February 13th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LBSR traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. 47,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,392. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14.
About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Star Uranium & Metals
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.