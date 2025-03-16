Short Interest in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Drops By 47.2%

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the February 13th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Network-1 Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTIP. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Network-1 Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Network-1 Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Network-1 Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.35. 16,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,887. Network-1 Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 0.14.

Network-1 Technologies Dividend Announcement

About Network-1 Technologies

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. Network-1 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.67%.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development, licensing, and protection of intellectual property assets. The company owns 100 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio related to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim technology in IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and computers, as well as automobiles; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies related to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.

