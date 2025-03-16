Top Video Game Stocks To Watch Today – March 16th

Walmart, Target, TKO Group, Take-Two Interactive Software, and Five Below are the five Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares in companies that develop, publish, or distribute video games and gaming-related services. Investors in these stocks are betting on the growth and profitability of the gaming industry, which can be influenced by trends in technology, consumer habits, and market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.29. 35,480,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,827,975. Walmart has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.71.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.71. 7,532,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,793,101. Target has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.75.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

NYSE:TKO traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.26. 2,482,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,972. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.56 and a beta of 1.08. TKO Group has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $179.09.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.57. 1,365,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,761. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $218.75.

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Five Below stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.00. 2,605,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,286. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.69. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. Five Below has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $209.79.

