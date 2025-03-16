Short Interest in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Drops By 48.1%

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the February 13th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:GRX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,958. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.34.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.57 per share, for a total transaction of $141,951.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,925,867 shares in the company, valued at $18,430,547.19. The trade was a 0.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 229,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,745.60. The trade was a 1.77 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 67,731 shares of company stock valued at $665,813 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

