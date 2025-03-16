McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,315,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,886,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,823,000 after purchasing an additional 54,018 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,003,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,158,000 after purchasing an additional 177,567 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,544,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,115,000 after purchasing an additional 568,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,509,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,081,000 after purchasing an additional 46,411 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $2,163,926.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,177 shares in the company, valued at $475,814.31. The trade was a 81.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE MKC opened at $80.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.71. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $86.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.87.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

